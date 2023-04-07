Send this article to anyone, no subscription is necessary to view it

Police arrested a St. Olaf College student in the Twin Cities Thursday on suspicion of making terroristic threats.

The student, who was still in custody as of Thursday night, is prohibited from returning to the private college's campus in Northfield, according to an email to the St. Olaf community from Public Safety Director Derek Kruse. He did not describe what the alleged threats were.

Police said they do not believe there is any ongoing threat to the campus' safety. The arrest followed a search of the student's dorm room and an investigation by law enforcement, Kruse said.

"I recognize that this news is unsettling, and raises many questions," Kruse wrote, adding that the school is not releasing the student's name because there have been no charges.

"We will share additional information as we are able to without compromising the active investigation," Kruse said.

Kruse asked anyone with information on the incident to fill out the school's online community concern form.

"Please continue to look out for each other and seek out mental health support if needed as our community processes this situation," Kruse said.