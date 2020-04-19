MOORHEAD, Minn. — Police have arrested a Moorhead man on suspicion of murder in the disappearance of a 19-year-old woman.
The 27-year-old man is jailed on suspicion of second-degree murder. Dystynee Avery of Moorhead was last seen in south Moorhead on April 3, police said.
Investigators believe foul play was involved in her disappearance. Police said there is no threat or danger to the public.
The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and the Clay County Sheriff's Office are assisting Moorhead police in the investigation. The investigation continues.
