WAUKESHA, Wis. — Police in Waukesha have arrested a man who allegedly tried to rob a bank Friday by suggesting he was armed with a grenade.
WTMJ-TV reported the man walked into State Bank just before 10 a.m. and gave a note to the teller suggesting he had a grenade in his pocket.
Police arrived within 90 seconds. Officers confronted the man as he left the bank with an undisclosed amount of money and took him to jail. Police described him as a man in his 60s.
