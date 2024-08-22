Wires

Police arrest 7 people in Guatemala accused of trafficking the 53 migrants who asphyxiated in trailer in Texas in 2022

August 22, 2024 at 12:41AM

GUATEMALA CITY — Police arrest 7 people in Guatemala accused of trafficking the 53 migrants who asphyxiated in trailer in Texas in 2022.

