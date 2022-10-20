MAPLEWOOD, Minn. — A Maplewood woman and her boyfriend have been arrested in the death of her 17-month-old daughter, police said Thursday.

Authorities were called to an apartment Tuesday evening on a report of a girl with significant injuries, Maplewood police said in a release. First responders rendered medical aid before the child was taken to an area hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The 18-year-old woman and 26-year-old man were apprehended at the scene on suspicion of second-degree murder. They have not been charged.

The Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office is investigating the cause of death. No further information has been released.