RACINE, Wis. — A federal agent who was shot while working with other law enforcement agencies in Racine is in stable condition, police said Wednesday.
According to Racine police, the agent was shot and wounded during a "multi-jurisdictional" operation. At least one report says the agent was helping to serve a search warrant on Racine's south side.
Authorities earlier advised residents living nearby to remain in their homes until the situation is resolved. Officials say neighbors will be notified when it is safe to leave their homes.
No other details were released.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Coronavirus
Probation for man who pointed gun at gym manager over patrons not wearing masks
He has to forfeit his gun to law enforcement, and the conviction cost him his permit to carry a firearm in public.
Local
Police: Agent shot, wounded in Racine is in stable condition
A federal agent who was shot while working with other law enforcement agencies in Racine is in stable condition, police said Wednesday.
Business
Toy makers race to get products on shelves amid supply clogs
With three months until Christmas, the Basic Fun toy company has made an unprecedented decision: leave one-third of its iconic Tonka Mighty Dump Trucks destined for U.S. store shelves in China.
Local
UW says complaint over counselors based on outdated info
A conservative legal group has threatened legal action against the University of Wisconsin-Madison for allegedly hiring three mental health providers to serve only students of color.
Local
Teen charged with fatally shooting 19-year-old in Minneapolis late last spring during street fight
The alleged shooter, who was 16 at the time of the killing, is being prosecuted in adult court.