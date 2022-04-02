SHEBOYGAN FALLS, Wis. — An 8-year-old Sheboygan Falls boy who was hospitalized earlier this week after he was allegedly assaulted by his mother has died, police said Saturday.
Chief Eric Miller said it appears the cause of death was strangulation. An autopsy will be performed later this week, Miller said.
Authorities said the incident happened on Wednesday. The boy's mother was taken to a hospital the same day with self-inflicted injuries. She was booked into the Sheboygan County Jail on Friday.
Police have referred charges to the Sheboygan County District Attorney's Office.
