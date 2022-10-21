HARTLAND, Wis. — Seven people died in an apartment fire early Friday in the southern Wisconsin village of Hartland, the police chief said.
"This is an active criminal investigation by the Hartland Police Department," police Chief Torin Misko said at a morning news conference. The cause of the fire at a four-unit apartment complex has not been determined.
He said multiple fire departments and police departments responded and helped evacuate individuals from the building and from balconies. He did not have information on whether others were injured.
Hartland is 26 miles (42 kilometers) west of Milwaukee.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
Doorbell video shows malnourished Texas twins seeking help
A teenager who told Texas police that he and his twin sister were handcuffed and endured horrific abuse escaped their family's home after he found a handcuff key and hid it in his mouth, authorities said in court records.
Politics
Mar-a-Lago classified papers held U.S. secrets about Iran, China
Unauthorized disclosures of specific information in the documents would pose multiple risks, experts say.
Sports
Chess star Hans Niemann sues over cheating allegations
Chess grandmaster Hans Niemann alleges in a federal lawsuit that chess world champion Magnus Carlsen and others destroyed his career by falsely accusing him of cheating.
Nation
Congressman's ouster imperils Democrats' hold on Oregon seat
Progressive Jamie McLeod-Skinner made seven-term Rep. Kurt Schrader the first Democratic congressman to lose his reelection bid this year when she defeated him in their May primary.
Nation
No prison time for Indiana man who fatally shot daughter, 9
A northwestern Indiana man who pleaded guilty to fatally shooting his 9-year-old daughter as he was talking to her two brothers about gun safety won't serve any prison time for her 2017 death.