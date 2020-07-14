BRISTOL, Tenn. — A 4-year-old Tennessee child has accidentally shot and killed a younger sibling, police said.
Officers were called to the Bristol Regional Medical Center Saturday night when a child arrived with a gunshot wound, news outlets reported, citing a police statement issued Monday. The child, who was under the age of 2, died before officers arrived, police said.
The child's name wasn't immediately released.
The shooting happened at the children’s home while the parents were there and the parents took the wounded child to the hospital, Bristol police said.
Investigators were trying to determine how the 4-year-old obtained an unsecured gun.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
Coronavirus
Border ban keeps Minnesotans from northern getaways
Canada's ban on discretionary crossings by Americans began March 21 as part of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's mission to send the highly contagious virus into further retreat.
National
Fired VA staffer facing 7 murder counts in insulin deaths
A former staffer at a veterans hospital in West Virginia is being charged with killing seven patients by giving them fatal doses of insulin, according…
Variety
Video shows man vandalizing NYC 'Black Lives Matter' mural
Surveillance photos and video of a man who was seen splashing red paint on the "Black Lives Matter" street mural in front of Trump Tower was released Tuesday by New York City police.
National
Jimmy Fallon, 'Tonight' show return to studio, sans audience
The studio is largely empty, but Jimmy Fallon is out of his home and back to the "Tonight" show stage.
Business
Burger King addresses climate change by changing cows' diets
Burger King is staging an intervention with its cows.The chain has rebalanced the diet of some of the cows by adding lemon grass in a…