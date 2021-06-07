PORTLAND, Ore. — Police in Portland, Oregon, said four people were fatally shot over the weekend at a home in the city.

fficers responded to reports of a shooting at the home at about 10:25 p.m. Sunday in the southeastern part of the city and found the four people dead from apparent gunshot wounds, police said in a statement.

The investigation is contininuing and autopsies will be peformed, according to police.

No other information about the shooting was immediately made public.