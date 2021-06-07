PORTLAND, Ore. — Police in Portland, Oregon, said four people were fatally shot over the weekend at a home in the city.
fficers responded to reports of a shooting at the home at about 10:25 p.m. Sunday in the southeastern part of the city and found the four people dead from apparent gunshot wounds, police said in a statement.
The investigation is contininuing and autopsies will be peformed, according to police.
No other information about the shooting was immediately made public.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
Business
FDA approves much-debated Alzheimer's drug panned by experts
Government health officials on Monday approved the first new drug for Alzheimer's disease in nearly 20 years, disregarding warnings from independent advisers that the much-debated treatment hasn't been shown to help slow the brain-destroying disease.
Nation
South Carolina court weighs pausing new death penalty law
A South Carolina judge heard arguments Monday on whether to temporarily halt a new law effectively forcing death row prisoners to choose to die by either electric chair or firing squad.
Nation
Pastor seeks revival of suit challenging virus restrictions
About 100 supporters of a Louisiana minister gathered outside a federal appeals court in New Orleans on Monday to show support as his lawyers asked to revive a lawsuit he filed last year challenging the state's coronavirus restrictions.
Business
Stocks slip on Wall Street, pulling back from record highs
Stocks edged lower in midday trading Monday after briefly approaching the record highs they reached a month ago.
Politics
High court won't review men-only draft registration law
The Supreme Court said Monday that for now it'll be up to Congress, not the court, to decide whether to change the requirement that only men must register for the draft. It's one of the few areas of federal law where men and women are still treated differently.