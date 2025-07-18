Nation

Police: 4 dead in a San Antonio crash involving a bus and a stolen vehicle

A speeding stolen car smashed into a bus on an interstate in San Antonio on Thursday, causing a multi-vehicle crash that left four people dead and more than a dozen injured, police said.

The Associated Press
July 18, 2025 at 5:53PM

SAN ANTONIO — A speeding stolen car smashed into a bus on an interstate in San Antonio on Thursday, causing a multi-vehicle crash that left four people dead and more than a dozen injured, police said.

Two people traveling on the bus were pronounced dead at the scene on Interstate 35 and two died at a hospital, police said. Another 16 people received treatment for their injuries.

Several people fled the stolen Camaro without stopping to help, including at least one who was armed, police said.

Police Chief William McManus said children and older people were among the injured.

The Camaro struck a trailer attached to the bus, causing the bus driver to lose control of the vehicle, which then bounced into a guardrail. A tractor-trailer then smashed into the bus, which rolled onto its side. Several people were ejected from the bus, police said.

Police said the people who fled the Camaro have not been located or identified.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Nation

See More

Nation

Authorities say airline passenger fought a flight attendant and tried to open exit door midair

A regional airline flight heading to Detroit had to make an emergency landing in eastern Iowa after a passenger fought with a flight attendant and tried to open an exit door midair, according to the pilot's communication with air traffic controllers.

Nation

Photos of 'Good Trouble' protests across the US, from Chicago to Mar-a-Lago

Nation

Man accused of stockpiling bombs, using Biden photo for target practice, pleads guilty