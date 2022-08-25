McDONOUGH, Ga. — Three people were shot at a warehouse south of Atlanta on Thursday, police said.
Henry County police said on Twitter they responded to multiple calls of a shooting at the warehouse in McDonough just before 12:30 p.m. and found three people suffering from gunshot wounds. McDonough is about 30 miles (48 kilometers) south of Atlanta.
Two of the victims were treated and taken to hospitals. The third was treated and released at the scene.
Police said there was no threat to public safety. No additional details were immediately released.
