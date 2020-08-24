HYATTSVILLE, Md. — Three police officers were shot while responding to a call Sunday evening in Maryland, police said.
The shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. in Hyattsville, a city about 32 miles (52 kilometers) southwest of Baltimore, the Prince George's County Police Department said on its Twitter page.
Police returned gunfire, and two men were in custody. The men were not struck, police said.
The injured officers have been transported to a hospital for treatment. The conditions of the officers were not known.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
GOP will tout President Trump's 'promises kept' theme at convention in North Carolina
He's broken his pledge never to take a vacation or play golf for pleasure. His plan to update the nation's infrastructure has become a running punchline and he's dropped his threat to throw Army deserter Bowe Bergdahl out of a plane without a parachute. But behind the drama, chaos and tumult that has defined President Donald Trump's administration, the president has fulfilled a wide range of promises he made during his 2016 campaign.
Music
Kirk Franklin makes splash at Stellar Gospel Music Awards
Kirk Franklin made a splash at the Stellar Gospel Music Awards.
Nation
Police: 3 officers shot while responding to call in Maryland
Three police officers were shot while responding to a call Sunday evening in Maryland, police said.
National
Aunt, grandmother came on fatal shooting scene by chance
An aunt and grandmother of a Black man who was shot by police in Louisiana arrived on the scene by chance, as they drove home from a day out.
Nation
Northern California firefighters dig in ahead of high winds
Three massive wildfires chewed through parched Northern California landscape Sunday as firefighters raced to dig breaks and make other preparations ahead of a frightening weather system. That system was packing high winds and more of the lightning that sparked the huge blazes and scores of other fires around the state, putting nearly a quarter-million people under evacuation orders and warnings.