BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. — A 2-year-old child is in critical condition after being shot at a Brooklyn Park apartment, police said.
A 911 caller reported the shooting just after 7 a.m. Thursday. Officers found the child and started providing first aid and CPR. The 2-year-old was taken to a hospital, where police say the child remains in critical condition.
Police said numerous adults were inside the apartment when the child was shot. Those occupants gave conflicting information about what happened before the shooting.
Investigators said a young man ran from the apartment after the shooting, but it's unclear what his involvement might be.
