Two men suspected of posing as local construction contractors and deliberately damaging homes in the Twin Cities have been arrested, officials said Wednesday.

The men, 18 and 20 years old, are from England and now in federal custody thanks to a Minnetonka homeowner who grew suspicious of the duo's pitch to do a free inspection.

That sales job, according to Minnetonka police, involved the two men showing homeowners photos of damage they insisted needed to be repaired and sometimes offered to drive the unsuspecting potential clients to the bank to provide payment.

On Monday, a homeowner contacted police with concerns about contractors offering to repair the chimney on her home, according to police.

"The crew presented photos of damage to the chimney," a police statement read. "She later found broken chimney pieces laying on the ground in her backyard. The homeowner contacted the company listed on a handwritten invoice, Advantage Construction, and discovered the work crew had no connection to the local firm."

Police Capt. Andy Gardner said the woman "in this case did what we want people to do. She asked the work crew for identification and more information. When it didn't make sense, she called the police."

Police detectives went to the home on Sunset Trail the next day and waited for the suspects to return and arrested them. The Department of Homeland Security assisted with identifying the individuals as being from England. The two teenagers traveling with them are in protective custody, police said.

Minnetonka police are working with other law enforcement agencies and contractors to determine how many cases are out there and the extent of the damage. The suspects could face charges that include theft and criminal damage to property.

The crew also targeted residents in recent weeks in Robbinsdale, said Police Capt. John Elder.

In one instance, Elder said, the crew told a man he had "a loose or missing shingle, and for $200 they'll fix it."

The crew went about ripping off half the roof, the resident kicked the men off his property and they "were never to be seen again."

An elderly woman told police she agreed with the men that she needed a new roof and would pay them $10,000.

"She wrote the check for $10,000 but said don't cash it yet, because there wasn't enough in her account but there would be when the work is done," Elder said.

The men left, and the woman wisely stopped payment on the check, Elder said.

"We want to make sure homeowners take a few simple steps when it comes to working with contractors," Minnetonka's Capt. Garden said. "Ask to see company information and a state license. Don't sign any contracts before you have verified the information. And do not pay for any repairs in cash."