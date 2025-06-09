Nation

Police: 2 people killed in shooting on Las Vegas strip

Police are investigating the gunshot deaths of two people on the Las Vegas strip, not far from the landmark fountain at the Bellagio Resort & Casino.

The Associated Press
June 9, 2025 at 12:31PM

LAS VEGAS — Police are investigating the gunshot deaths of two people on the Las Vegas strip, not far from the landmark fountain at the Bellagio Resort & Casino.

Officers on patrol heard gunfire late Sunday night and then found two people with apparent gunshot wounds along South Las Vegas Boulevard, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said in a statement. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police described the shooting as ''an isolated incident'' and said that a possible suspect has been identified.

''It is believed that the suspect and the victims knew each other and had previously engaged in conflict over social media prior to the shooting,'' police said in the statement.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Nation

See More

Nation

The Latest: Trump's travel ban takes effect as tensions escalate over immigration enforcement

President Donald Trump's new ban on travel to the U.S. by citizens from 12 mainly African and Middle Eastern countries took effect Monday amid rising tension over the president's escalating campaign of immigration enforcement.

Nation

Protests intensify in Los Angeles after Trump deploys hundreds of National Guard troops

card image

World

Palestinians say Israel and its allies fired on crowd near Gaza aid site. Hospital says 6 killed