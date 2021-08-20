Police have arrested two people accused of helping a shooter flee after killing a teenager in Brooklyn Park this week.

The man and woman apprehended are accused of aiding and abetting murder after 16-year-old Varney G. Kennedy Jr., of Golden Valley, was shot multiple times Tuesday afternoon at a strip mall in the 5700 block of N. Brookdale Drive, said Deputy Police Chief Mark Bruley.

The two and possibly others helped cover up evidence and "removed the shooter from the area," Bruley said late Friday morning. "We are actively out looking for the shooter as we speak."

Neither suspect has been charged yet. The Star Tribune generally does not identify suspects before they are charged.

Kennedy was shot while sitting in a vehicle near the Gold Key strip mall, police said. Police have yet to disclose a motive for the shooting.

Officers were called back to the scene about 11 p.m. Tuesday after at least 50 rounds were fired. Police arrested three adults and a juvenile for rioting and weapons violations, according to authorities.

The later gunfire struck many vehicles, and police believe at least one of the guns was fully automatic.

Police said the crowd became unruly and other law enforcement agencies were called in to help.

