WAUWATOSA, Wis. — A shooter wounded two officers as they investigated a report of shots fired inside a Wisconsin hotel, police said.

The officers responded Saturday night to the Radisson Hotel, Wauwatosa police said in a news release.

Witnesses and guests told the officers that gunshots had come from the 2nd floor, police said. The officers were shot when they went to investigate. Both sustained injuries not considered to be life threatening.

The suspect was arrested but was not immediately identified. Additional officers performed a sweep of the hotel and no other injuries were reported, police said.

The Milwaukee Area Investigative Team was expected to handle the investigation.