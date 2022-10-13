BRISTOL, Conn. — Two police officers were fatally shot and a third wounded in Connecticut, state police said Thursday.
The officers were shot in Bristol, about 15 miles southwest of Hartford, state police said, and the wounded officer was reported to have "serious injuries."
Additional details, including when the officers were shot and the circumstances of the shooting, weren't immediately released. State police said a news conference would be held as soon as possible.
"We ask your thoughts and prayers be with the families, the officer and all those impacted," state police said on Twitter.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
Police: 2 officers fatally shot, 3rd wounded in Connecticut
Two police officers were fatally shot and a third wounded in Connecticut, state police said Thursday.
Business
How Moscow grabs Ukrainian kids and makes them Russians
Olga Lopatkina paced around her basement in circles like a trapped animal. For more than a week, the Ukrainian mother had heard nothing from her six adopted children stranded in Mariupol, and she was going out of her mind with worry.
Business
Live Updates: Russia-Ukraine-War
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has renewed a pledge to keep up weapons deliveries and other support for Ukraine for "as long as it takes."
Business
New Ms. Foundation initiative funds birth justice nonprofits
When Jeanine Valrie Logan moved to Chicago 12 years ago, she wondered why so many of her pregnant neighbors couldn't get prenatal care or deliver their babies nearby as her neighbors did when she lived in Washington D.C.
Politics
Jan. 6 hearing promises 'surprising' details before election
The House Jan. 6 committee is set to unveil "surprising" details including evidence from Donald Trump's Secret Service about the 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol in what is likely to be its last public hearing before the November midterm elections.