CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. — Two people were fatally shot Friday at a Maryland senior living facility and one suspect is in custody, police said.
The shooting happened around 9:15 a.m. at National Church Residences Gateway Village in Capitol Heights, Prince George's County police tweeted.
Police initially said they were searching for any additional victims or suspects and people should shelter in place, but they later tweeted that one male suspect was in custody and there was no ongoing threat to the community.
