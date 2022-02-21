ST. PAUL, Minn. — Police in St. Paul say one person was killed and three others were injured, one critically, in a shooting Monday outside a funeral home on the city's west side.

The incident outside the Simple Traditions by Bradshaw Funeral Home involved a barrage of gunshots and left a 28-year-old man dead, according to St. Paul police spokesman Steve Linders. No arrests have been made, he said.

"There were multiple shooters. There were bullets flying around. A very dangerous kind of situation," Linders said at a news conference.

The funeral was scheduled for a man who was shot and killed in St. Paul on Feb. 1. It's the latest to occur at metro funerals or vigils, which can often spark gang violence. Last June, a man was shot and killed while attending services for one of two men killed in a mass shooting outside a Minneapolis night club. There were two similar incidents in 2018 and 2019.

Monday's shooting happened about 11:20 a.m., Linders said. A man in his 20s was shot in the abdomen, back and legs and is currently listed in critical condition. Another man in his 20s and a man in his 30s were injured.

A 17-year-old was dropped off at a hospital with three gunshot wounds, but it's not clear if he was at the site of the shooting outside the funeral home, Linders said. He added that it does not appear to be a random incident.

"It's a tragedy on top of a tragedy," Linders said. "A family was there to gather to mourn, to celebrate a life, and the shooters, they took another life."

Mandy Fallon, who was in the area at the time, said she heard multiple gunshots fired rapidly.

Fallon said the sound of gunshots in the neighborhood is not unusual, but the fact it happened on a Monday morning was chilling.

"Honestly, it shook me to my absolute core," she told the St. Paul Pioneer Press.