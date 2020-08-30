CHICAGO — One person was killed and five others injured in a drive-by shooting Sunday afternoon at a restaurant on Chicago's far South Side, according to police.
The shooting occurred just before 2 p.m. when shots were fired from a white SUV, killing a male customer who was dining outside in a tent, police spokeswoman Jessica Rocco said.
Police said he was the intended target.
Five other people who were shot were taken to hospitals for treatment. Police provided no further details.
Multiple media outlets identified the restaurant as Lumes Pancake House.
Police have not taken anyone into custody.
