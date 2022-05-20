CHICAGO — One person was killed and another four people were shot in Chicago on Thursday, authorities said.
Police spokesperson Tom Ahern said the shooting occurred at about 10:40 p.m. on the Near North Side.
One person died and the other four were taken to local hospitals in conditions ranging from serious to critical, Chicago Sun-Times reported. Police did not release their names or ages.
No additional details about the circumstances behind the shooting or any suspects has been released. An investigation is ongoing.
