Poles rally behind competing candidates and visions as presidential runoff nears

WARSAW, Poland — Poles traveled from across the country to join dueling patriotic marches in Warsaw on Sunday, led by the two men vying for the presidency in a June 1 runoff election expected to be both close and consequential for the nation's future.
At the head of one march is Warsaw Mayor Rafał Trzaskowski, a liberal urbanite who supports abortion rights and LGBTQ+ inclusion. A close political ally of Prime Minister Donald Tusk, he is backed by Tusk's pro-European Civic Coalition, which has led a centrist coalition government since late 2023.
Trzaskowski previously ran for president in 2020, narrowly losing to incumbent Andrzej Duda, whose second and final five-year term ends this summer.
Opposite him is Karol Nawrocki, a conservative historian backed by the national conservative Law and Justice party, which governed Poland from 2015 to 2023. He heads the state-backed Institute of National Remembrance, which under Law and Justice became a vehicle for nationalist historical narratives.
Earlier this month, the White House released photos of Nawrocki and U.S. President Donald Trump meeting in the Oval Office — a tacit but unmistakable show of Trump's support.
Recently, allegations surfaced that Nawrocki swindled an elderly man out of an apartment — but his supporters in Warsaw on Sunday said they didn't believe the allegations.
Many of those who joined Sunday's marches had traveled from across Poland, a country of nearly 38 million, not just to support a candidate but to rally behind sharply divergent visions for the nation's future.
''It's high time for honesty to win. It's high time for integrity to win. It's high time for justice to win,'' Trzaskowski told his supporters at the start of his march. ''This is what these elections are about. We have literally the last few days ahead of us. We need full determination, every vote is needed.''