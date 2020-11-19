Polar Night? Mild Temps Continue Thursday.

(Image Credit: @AWeidner22)

Snow Depth As of Tuesday, November 17th The Twin Cities picked up 8.3" of snow last week if 2 different snow events. The biggest was 5.5" on Tuesday the 10th, which also set a daily snow record! Interestingly, we've had 7 days with measureable snow at the MSP Airport, 3 of which were daily snowfall records! With that said, there was only Trace of snow left on the ground officially at the MSP Airport. November Snowfall So Far Here's how much snow we've had so far this month. Note that the heaviest has been from Sioux Falls, to the Twin Cities, St. Cloud and toward Duluth. Interestingly, these locations are running several inches above average through the first half of November. Snowfall So Far This Season Believe it or not, we've had almost a foot and a half of snow at the MSP Airport this season, which nearly 13 inches above normal so far this season. Interestingly, most locations are above average snowfall for the season so far. Snowfall Potential Through 6AM Monday Here's the snowfall forecast through 6AM Monday, which shows snowfall confined across the international border. Warm Thursday, Quieter Saturday

Great news! Winds will be much lighter on Thursday with temps staying above average. Saturday is looking quieter, but Sunday could feature areas of light rain and snow.

Thursday Weather Outlook for Minneapolis

Temps on Thursday will warm to well above average levels once again with much lighter winds.

Thursday Meteograms for Minneapolis

Here's a look at the Meteograms for Thursday, which shows temps warming into the 50 by early afternoon. Winds should be much lighter than they were on Wednesday, so it should be a much more enjoyable day. Thursday Weather Outlook Temps on Thursday will still be running well above average with near record highs possible across parts of Iowa. Temps will be more reminiscent of late October. Enjoy. Extended Temperature Outlook For Minneapolis Temps will be well above average Thursday in the Twin Cities, but will settle to near normal levels by the weekend. There could be a few light rain/snow showers on Saturday, but the bulk of the precipitation appears to be south of the Twin Cities. Extended Temperature Outlook For Minneapolis Here's the temperature outlook through the end of November, which shows temps warming to above average leves through midweek. There appears to be a bit of a cool down this weekend, but the extended out look at we approach Thanksgiving, shows a fairly significant stretch of above average temps.

Drought Update

According to the US Drought Monitor, drought conditions have increased slightly over the last few weeks with nearly 50% of the state considered to be in abnormally dry, while almost 11% is considered to be in a moderate drought.

8-14 Day Precipitation Outlook

According to NOAA's Climate Prediction Center, drier weather should settle in across much of the Central US around Thanksgiving, while wetter weather will move into the Pacific Northwest

8-14 Day Tempearture Outlook

According to NOAA's Climate Prediction Center, warmer than average temps will be found across much of the nation, including the Upper Midwest.

