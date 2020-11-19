Polar Night? Mild Temps Continue Thursday.

Snow Depth As of Tuesday, November 17th
The Twin Cities picked up 8.3" of snow last week if 2 different snow events. The biggest was 5.5" on Tuesday the 10th, which also set a daily snow record! Interestingly, we've had 7 days with measureable snow at the MSP Airport, 3 of which were daily snowfall records! With that said, there was only Trace of snow left on the ground officially at the MSP Airport.
November Snowfall So Far
Here's how much snow we've had so far this month. Note that the heaviest has been from Sioux Falls, to the Twin Cities, St. Cloud and toward Duluth. Interestingly, these locations are running several inches above average through the first half of November.
Snowfall So Far This Season
Believe it or not, we've had almost a foot and a half of snow at the MSP Airport this season, which nearly 13 inches above normal so far this season. Interestingly, most locations are above average snowfall for the season so far.
Snowfall Potential Through 6AM Monday
Here's the snowfall forecast through 6AM Monday, which shows snowfall confined across the international border.
Warm Thursday, Quieter Saturday
Thursday Weather Outlook for Minneapolis
Thursday Meteograms for Minneapolis
Here's a look at the Meteograms for Thursday, which shows temps warming into the 50 by early afternoon. Winds should be much lighter than they were on Wednesday, so it should be a much more enjoyable day.
Thursday Weather Outlook
Temps on Thursday will still be running well above average with near record highs possible across parts of Iowa. Temps will be more reminiscent of late October. Enjoy.
Extended Temperature Outlook For Minneapolis
Temps will be well above average Thursday in the Twin Cities, but will settle to near normal levels by the weekend. There could be a few light rain/snow showers on Saturday, but the bulk of the precipitation appears to be south of the Twin Cities.
Extended Temperature Outlook For Minneapolis
Here's the temperature outlook through the end of November, which shows temps warming to above average leves through midweek. There appears to be a bit of a cool down this weekend, but the extended out look at we approach Thanksgiving, shows a fairly significant stretch of above average temps.
Polar Night? Mild Temps Continue Thursday.
By Todd Nelson, filling in for Douglas.
On Wednesday, the sun set for the last time in Utqiagvik. Bless you! Utqiagvik, formally known as Barrow, Alaska, is the northernmost city in the United States, located 320 miles north of the Arctic Circle. Brr! Unbelievably, the sun won't rise above the horizon for the 4,000 some residents that live here until January 23rd, 2021. This 66 night stretch is considered "Polar Night". Interestingly, the opposite is true there at the height of summer, when the sun shines for 24 hours a day, staking claim to the "Land of the Midnight Sun".
Thankfully, much of Minnesota is still enjoying around 9 hours of daylight a day. However, we'll lose another 30 minutes or so before Winter officially begins on December 21st.
It'll feel anything but winter out there today with temps warming into the 50s across much of southern Minnesota. A few optimistic bank thermometers may flash 60 briefly near the Iowa border! Get out and enjoy if you can before a cooler breeze develops Friday. Sunday could feature a few light rain or snow showers.
Extended Forecast
WEDNESDAY: Warmer with gusty south winds. Winds: S 15-30. High: 49.
WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, mild and breezy Winds: SSW 5-15. Low: 40.
THURSDAY: Not as breezy. Mild sunshine continues. Winds: WNW 5-10. High: 52.
FRIDAY: Clouds thicken. Cooler breeze develops. Winds: NNW 5-15. Wake-up: 36. High: 44.
SATURDAY: Rain/snow mix late in far southern MN. Winds: ENE 5-15. Wake-up: 28. High: 39.
SUNDAY: Lingering AM flakes. More PM sun. Winds: NW 5-10. Wake-up: 30. High: 40.
MONDAY: Drier skies. Nothing rough. Winds: SSW 10-15. Wake-up: 28. High: 43.
TUESDAY: Light rain/snow mix possible? Winds: SW 10-15. Wake-up: 32. High: 44.
This Day in Weather History
November 19th
1981: Heavy snow with near blizzard conditions is observed over parts of the state. A two day total of 10.4 inches of snow was received at Minneapolis, which caused the inflated fabric of the Metrodome to collapse and rip.
1957: Snowstorm in Southeast Minnesota. A foot is dumped at Winona. Heavy crop losses.
Average High/Low for Minneapolis
November 19th
Average High: 39F (Record: 65F set in 1930)
Average Low: 24F (Record: -5F set in 1932)
Record Rainfall: 1.00" set in 1983
Record Snowfall: 6.2" set in 1981
Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis
November 19th
Sunrise: 7:16am
Sunset: 4:40pm
Hours of Daylight: ~9 hours & 23 minutes
Daylight LOST since yesterday: ~ 2 minutes & 10 seconds
Daylight LOST since Summer Solstice (June 20th): ~ 6 hour & 27 minutes
Moon Phase for November 19th at Midnight
1.9 Before First Quarter Moon
What's in the Night Sky?
"From November 18 to 21, 2020, as darkness falls, use the waxing crescent moon to locate the gas giant planets Jupiter and Saturn, now headed for their once-in-20-years great conjunction on the December 21 solstice. Jupiter is the brighter of these two worlds, outshining Saturn by 12 times. Even so, Saturn is respectably bright, shining as brightly as a 1st-magnitude star. And, of course, in our November 2020 sky, these two worlds – Jupiter and Saturn – are exceedingly noticeable for their nearness to each other. EarthSky’s lunar calendar is now available. Order yours before they’re gone! Makes a great gift. This upcoming Jupiter-Saturn conjunction will be the closest Jupiter-Saturn conjunction since July 16, 1623. These two worlds will be within 6 arc minutes (0.1 or 1/10 degree) of one another on December 21, 2020. A similarly close conjunction of Jupiter and Saturn won’t happen again until March 15, 2080! Look first for Jupiter – brightest starlike object up each evening – and that nearby golden “star” will be the planet Saturn. At present, Jupiter and Saturn lodge about 4 degrees apart from one another on the sky’s dome. For reference, the width of two fingers at arm’s length approximates 4 degrees of sky. Day by day, Jupiter is moving closer and closer to Saturn on our sky’s dome now. These two giant worlds will meet for their glorious conjunction on December 21. The last time these two worlds were in conjunction was on May 31, 2000, and after this upcoming conjunction on December 21, 2020, the next time won’t be until November 5, 2040."
(Image Credit: EarthSky.org)
National Forecast Map For Thursday
Precipitation across the Western US will become less widespread, while areas of light wintry precipiation will be possible across the international border.
Weather Outlook
Here's the weather outlook through the end of the week, which shows lighter precipitation across the Northwest. However, there is a developing storm system that will bring areas of heavier precipitation across the Central US next week.
Heavy Precipitation in the Western US
Here's the 7-day preciptation outlook across the nation, which shows several inches of precipitation possible across parts of the Western US. Meanwhile, areas of heavy precipitation will be possible across the Central US and into the Great Lakes.
"'Extraordinary': Iota becomes second category 4 hurricane to strike Central America in past two weeks"
"Hurricane Iota moved ashore Nov. 16 just 15 miles south of the location where Hurricane Eta made landfall Nov. 3. Hurricane Iota roared ashore in northern Nicaragua as a high-end category 4 storm with 155 mph winds and a central pressure of 920 mb at 10:40 p.m. EST November 16. Iota is the strongest Atlantic landfalling hurricane so late in the year. The previous record was held by the 1932 Cuba Hurricane, which made landfall on Little Cayman Island with 155 mph winds on November 9, 1932. Iota made landfall 30 miles south of Puerto Cabezas (population 40,000), just 15 miles south of where Hurricane Eta made landfall as a category 4 storm with 140 mph winds on November 3. In records going back to 1851, it is unprecedented for two Atlantic category 4 hurricanes to make landfall so close together, just two weeks apart. That they did so in November, when category 4 hurricanes are rare, is truly extraordinary. Only six category 4 or stronger hurricane have ever been recorded in November or December, Eta and Iota in the past two weeks. Here is the very short list of these late-season hurricanes, sorted by highest lifetime wind speed:"
See more from Yale Climate Connections:
(Image credit: Pierre Markuse)
Tropical Update
There are two areas of tropical development that the NHC is watching, both of which have a low probability of formation over the next 5 days.
No More Regular Alphabet Names
It has been an active season so far as we've used up all 21 names that NOAA's NHC set for the year. Interestingly, Tropical Storm Arthur developed back in mid May, more than 4 months ago! Since then, we've had a total of 9 huricanes!
We're Into the Greek Alphabet - First Time Since 2005
Not only did we use up all 21 names in the list above, but we've entered the Greek Alphabet, which is only the 2nd time in recorded history that we've done that and the first time since 2005. Delta became the 25th named storm and the 9th hurricane of the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season.