Poland's prime minister says he will seek a vote of confidence in parliament after his ally loses presidential election

Poland's prime minister says he will seek a vote of confidence in parliament after his ally loses presidential election.

The Associated Press
June 2, 2025 at 6:15PM

WARSAW, Poland — Poland's prime minister says he will seek a vote of confidence in parliament after his ally loses presidential election.

