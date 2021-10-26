WARSAW, Poland — King Abdullah II of Jordan visited Poland on Tuesday for talks with President Andrzej Duda on security issues and further defense cooperation.
The two leaders met at the Presidential Palace in Warsaw.
"Jordan is a valued and reliable partner for Poland in the Middle East region, as reflected by the highest-level contacts," Duda's office said on Twitter.
The president's office said joint projects by Polish and Jordanian special forces were part of the defense discussion and that "Jordan is also a recipient of products of Poland's defense industry."
An agreement on cooperation in culture, science and education was signed during the king's visit.
