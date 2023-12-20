WARSAW, Poland — Poland's new pro-European Union government has begun to wrestle control of the country's state media and some other state agencies from the conservative party that consolidated its grip on them during eight years in power.

The Cabinet of Prime Minister Donald Tusk, which took office last week, said Wednesday it had fired the directors of the state television and radio outlets and the government-run news agency. It seeks to reestablish independent media in Poland in a legally binding and lasting way.

Tusk's government has made it a priority to restore objectivity and free expression in state media, which the previous government, under the Law and Justice party, used as aggressive propaganda tools, attacking Tusk and the opposition and spreading its euroskeptic views.

The new government's first steps toward a return to media freedom were met with protest by Law and Justice. Party leader Jarosław Kaczyński, top party figures and many of its lawmakers occupied buildings housing the offices and studios of state-run television TVP in the hopes that their supporters would come out to demonstrate in big numbers. A rally was called for later Wednesday and people began gathering.

''The (party) instructions are that all Law and Justice parliament members come here (to the TVP building,)'' said Law and Justice Senator Marek Pek. ''We must show through our presence that we are deeply against these lawless and brutal actions.''

However, there was no brutality involved and the change of management was done in line with the law. Some police were deployed in front of the building, but their goal was to ensure calm, according to Warsaw police spokesman Sylwester Marczak.

On Tuesday, Polish lawmakers adopted a resolution presented by Tusk's government calling for the restoration of "legal order, objectivity and fairness'' of TVP, Polish Radio and the PAP news agency.

Following the resolution, Poland's new culture minister, Bartłomiej Sienkiewicz, replaced the heads and the supervisory boards of state media, which chose new management.

The new head of TVP's supervisory board, lawyer Piotr Zemła, came to the broadcaster's headquarters on Wednesday.

In the first sign of change, the all-news TVP INFO channel, one of the previous government's main propaganda tools, ceased to broadcast on air and over the internet on Wednesday morning.

Earlier this week, the previous ruling team called a rally at the state television building to protest any planned changes, but only a few hundred people turned up.

President Andrzej Duda, who was an ally of the previous government, has warned that he won't accept moves that he believes to be against the law. However, his critics have long accused him of violating the Polish Constitution and other laws as he tried to support the policies of the Law and Justice party.

The government took office last week and began reversing policies of the previous administration that many in Poland found divisive. In one such move, Tusk had new heads of the security, intelligence and anti-corruption offices appointed on Tuesday.

Parties that make up the new government collectively won the majority of votes in the Oct. 15 election. They have vowed to jointly govern under the leadership of Tusk, who served as prime minister from 2007-2014 and was head of the European Council from 2014-2019.