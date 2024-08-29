WARSAW, Poland — Poland's electoral body says the former ruling party violated campaign rules, imposes multimillion-dollar penalty.
Poland's electoral body says the former ruling party violated campaign rules, imposes multimillion-dollar penalty
Poland's electoral body says the former ruling party violated campaign rules, imposes multimillion-dollar penalty.
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
August 29, 2024 at 3:39PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Wires
Donald Trump asks federal court to intervene in his hush money case in bid to overturn his conviction, delay sentencing
Donald Trump asks federal court to intervene in his hush money case in bid to overturn his conviction, delay sentencing.