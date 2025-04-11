Poland's divisions on display as presidential candidates bicker in a live TV debate

WARSAW, Poland — Bickering and chaos overshadowed a presidential debate in Poland on Friday evening as eight candidates met to discuss existential matters for this country on NATO's eastern flank — including fears of Russia over its war in Ukraine and concerns about President Donald Trump's commitment to Europe's security.
Poland is voting on May 18 to elect a new president as the outgoing leader, Andrzej Duda, nears the end of his second and final five-year term. If no candidate wins at least 50% of the vote, a runoff will take place June 1 between the top two.
The heated discussions on display Friday underscored the deep division in this nation of 38 million.
Poland's rural heartland
The debate was held in Konskie, a provincial town of 32,000 in central Poland seen as the kind of place crucial to winning an election in a country with many rural, conservative voters.
It had the appearance of an unscripted, chaotic show.
In the end, there were in fact two debates — the first one took place outdoors and was broadcast by two right-wing stations with rowdy onlookers whistling and booing candidates they didn't like. A left-wing candidate, Joanna Senyszyn, arrived late, joining the others about 20 minutes after the event began.
Then the candidates moved to an indoor studio for the main debate, broadcast by the traditional broadcasters, TVN, TVP and Polsat.