Poland's death toll from floods rises to 9 after 2 more bodies found

The death toll in Poland from recent floods has risen to nine, after two more bodies were found, the national police chief said Saturday.

September 28, 2024 at 1:11PM

WARSAW, Poland — The death toll in Poland from recent floods has risen to nine, after two more bodies were found, the national police chief said Saturday.

One person is still missing, police chief Marek Boron told a government meeting on the the effects of the floods that hit southwestern Poland earlier this month.

The floods following torrential rains inundated houses and damaged bridges and roads in the towns of Stronie Slaskie, Nysa and many villages in the area. More than 20 people had died in Poland and elsewhere in Central Europe from the floods.

Among the dead in Poland was a German citizen, Prime Minister Donald Tusk said earlier this week.

