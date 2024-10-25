Poland alerts prosecutors to alleged offenses during probe of 2010 plane crash that killed president

The review published this week said the commission's work cost the state some 81 million zlotys ($20 million) and was characterized by a lack of professionalism, including a lack of transparency and of reliability. It alleged breaches of law and abuse of power by the commission head, Antoni Macierewicz, a former defense minister, and by his successor at the ministry in the previous government, Mariusz Blaszczak. Most of the notices to prosecutors refer to Macierewicz and Blaszczak.