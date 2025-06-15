Polanco's RBI single in 9th inning secures Mariners' 4-3 win over Guardians

SEATTLE — Jorge Polanco hit a walk-off RBI single in the ninth inning and the Seattle Mariners beat the Cleveland Guardians 4-3 on Saturday night.
With one out and the bases loaded, Polanco smacked a single up the middle off Guardians closer Emmanuel Clase (4-1), who blew a save opportunity earlier in the frame when he threw a wild pitch that allowed Dylan Moore to score and tie the game at 3-all.
The Mariners jumped to an early lead by plating a pair of runs in the second off Cleveland starter Tanner Bibee. Cal Raleigh hit an RBI double to left and Polanco added a sacrifice fly. Bibee gave up two runs and four hits in five innings.
But the Guardians scored the game's next three runs, including a solo home run by José Ramírez in the fifth, which increased his career-long on-base streak to 39 games, the longest active on-base streak in the majors.
Those offensive contributions weren't enough to keep the Mariners from coming back, though, and Jackson Kowar (1-0) from earning his first victory of the season with a perfect ninth.
Key moment
Dominic Canzone led off the bottom of the ninth with a single, and pinch runner Dylan Moore stole second base. Moore advanced to third on a textbook sacrifice bunt by Cole Young, then Moore scored with ease on Clase's wild pitch.
Key stat