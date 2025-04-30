Polanco has 2 homers, 5 RBIs as Mariners beat Angels 5-3

The first blast from Polanco was a three-run shot in the second to give the Mariners a 3-0 lead. Polanco then had a two-run shot off reliever Jose Fermin — his ninth homer of the season — to make it 5-1 in the seventh. Polanco — the American League's reigning player of the week — was already on a tear, going 8 for 17 with two doubles, four home runs and eight RBIs in five games last week.