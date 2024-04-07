MILWAUKEE — Jorge Polanco and Luis Urias homered, helping Bryce Miller and the Seattle Mariners beat the Milwaukee Brewers 5-3 on Saturday night.

Miller (1-1) struck out seven in seven shutout innings. The right-hander allowed three hits and walked one, bouncing back nicely after he struggled in his first start of the season against the Red Sox.

Milwaukee scored three runs in the eighth on Jackson Chourio's two-run homer and a pinch-hit sacrifice fly by Rhys Hoskins. But Trent Thornton escaped the jam when pinch-hitter Joey Ortiz bounced into a fielder's choice.

Urias hit a leadoff homer in the ninth and Andrés Muñoz got three outs for his second save.

It was the second homer of the season for the 20-year-old Chourio. But the rookie outfielder also struck out twice, including the final out of the game.

The Mariners used five singles to push across three runs in the third inning against DL Hall (0-1). Polanco led off the eighth with his first homer of the season.

Dylan Moore swiped second in the fourth for Seattle. The Brewers were the last team to allow a stolen base this season.

The successful theft came against Gary Sánchez, who made his first start. William Contreras had caught all 54 innings for the Brewers prior to Saturday. He had been the lone catcher in the majors to start each of his team's games.

Moore walked again in the sixth but was thrown out by Sánchez as he attempted to steal again.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Brewers: LHP Wade Miley (shoulder), who made a rehabilitation appearance with Triple-A Nashville on Friday, could rejoin the rotation on the team's next road trip to Cincinnati and Baltimore, manager Pat Murphy said.

UP NEXT

RHP Emerson Hancock (1-0, 5.06 ERA) is scheduled to start for the Mariners against Brewers RHP Colin Rea (1-0, 1.80 ERA) in the series finale on Sunday.

