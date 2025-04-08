Point scores twice as Lightning defeat Rangers 5-1

NEW YORK — Brayden Point had two goals an an assist, Nikita Kucherov added a goal and two assists, and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the New York Rangers 5-1 on Monday night.
Yanni Gourde and Brandon Hagel also scored, and Jake Guentzel had three assists for playoff-bound Tampa Bay, which was 3 for 4 on the power play. Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 38 shots.
Mika Zibanejad scored for the Rangers, who lost their second straight and remain six points behind Montreal for the second wild card in the Eastern Conference. Both teams have five games remaining. Igor Shesterkin finished with 18 saves.
Kucherov opened the scoring on the power-play with 6:51 left in the first period, sliding the puck past Shesterkin for his 34th goal.
Gourde made it 2-0 just 36 seconds later, and Point scored on the power play with 5:06 remaining.
Zibanejad scored his 17th goal of the season the power-play at 3:16 of the second, just the third power-play goal by the Rangers in the 45 chances.
Point scored his second of the game and team-best 41st goal on another power play with 4:20 left in the third to make it 4-1, and Hagel had an empty-netter with 2:42 remaining.
Takeaways