Twins ownership has stepped up to the plate in a big way.

The Pohlad family on Wednesday announced that it is committing $25 million to racial justice in the Twin Cities in the wake of George Floyd’s death under the knee of a Minneapolis police officer on May 25.

“Black people have experienced oppression and racism for far too long in this country,” Bill Pohlad, president of the Pohlad Family Foundation, said in a statement. “We condemn racism in all its forms, and we are firmly committed to helping to enact meaningful change. We know this will take time and effort, and we are committed to this work beyond this seminal moment in our country’s history.”

The statement further said the Pohlad organization plans immediate relief, and will work with local government, philanthropic organizations and the business community to help rebuild businesses that were destroyed during days of unrest following Floyd’s death, with the goal of ensuring the continued cultural diversity and affordability of the local areas.

Over the long term, the Pohlad family will focus on impacting structural change through the Foundation. They will partner with other equally committed organizations to help change the systems that create racial inequities and marginalize people of color.

The commitment of $25 million is in addition to the ongoing work of the Pohlad Family Foundation in the areas of homelessness and housing stability.

“While we are determined to help affect change in our community, we also know that any real change must start from within,” added Pohlad. “And so, we acknowledge that we have our own work to do and are working to strengthen diversity and inclusion in our organization.”

In recent days, U.S. Bank also pledged $25 million in donations. UnitedHealth and Target each pledged $10 million.