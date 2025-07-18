Pogačar crushes rivals in brutal uphill time trial and solidifies Tour lead

PEYRAGUDES, France — Tadej Pogačar delivered another crushing defeat to his Tour de France rivals by dominating an uphill time trial and reinforcing his grip on the yellow jersey on Friday.
The brutal effort in the Pyrenees mountains was all about strength and stamina. It was just a painful experience offering no respite after already 12 grueling stages of racing. Riders first covered 2.9 kilometers (1.8 miles) to reach the bottom of the climb to Peyragudes, a daunting 8-kilometer (5-mile) ramp with a steep gradient.
On that brutal terrain, Pogačar reigned supreme and killed any suspense. He increased his lead in the general classification to more than four minutes.
''I really wanted to go all out from start to finish, smashing the pedals as much as possible,'' he said. ''I almost blew out in the end but I saw the time on the finish arch and it gave me an extra push because I saw I was going to win.''
It was Pogačar's 21st stage win at cycling's biggest race.
Setting off last, the three-time Tour champion was faster than everyone else on the flat section, putting five seconds into time trial world champion Remco Evenepoel. Jonas Vingegard was eight seconds off the pace through the first time check.
Pogačar was even better as soon as the road started to climb and he crossed the finish line at Peyragudes with a lead of 36 seconds over Vingegaard, his closest challenger. Primoz Roglic was third, 1 minute, 20 seconds off the pace.
Pogačar said he rode ''on instinct,'' having decided not to use the race radio.