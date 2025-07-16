Pogačar crashes as Abrahamsen wins Tour de France after 155-kilometer breakaway

TOULOUSE, France — Norwegian rider Jonas Abrahamsen attacked from the start and won the 11th stage of the Tour de France while race favorite Tadej Pogačar crashed near the finish on Wednesday.
Pogačar, the three-time champion, crashed with 3.9 kilometers remaining. His rivals for the general classification slowed down so he could get back on his bike and rejoin them. Pogačar, who was able to reattach the chain on his otherwise undamaged bike, thanked them for waiting.
''All good, all good,'' Pogačar said over the UAE Team Emirates XRG radio. ''Respect to the peloton, respect to everybody.''
Abrahamsen beat Swiss rider Mauro Schmid in a photo finish in a final sprint after Belgian-born Dutch rider Mathieu van der Poel made a late push to catch them.
It was the Norwegian rider's first stage win at the Tour and the first in this race for his team, Uno-X Mobility.
Abrahamsen wasn't sure he'd even be racing at the Tour when he broke his collarbone in a crash at the Tour of Belgium last month.
''I was crying in the hospital because I (thought) I was not riding Tour de France,'' the 29-year-old Abrahamsen said. ''But the day after I was on the home trainer and hope I can go to Tour de France and every day I did everything I could to come back and here I'm standing in Tour de France, to win a stage is amazing.''
Van der Poel dropped his head and slouched on his bike as he finished 7 seconds behind in third, while the GC group including Pogačar and yellow jersey-holder Ben Healy finished 3:28 back.