Nation

Poet Andrea Gibson, candid explorer of life, death and politics, dies at 49

Andrea Gibson, a celebrated poet and performance artist who through their verse explored gender identity, politics and their battle with terminal cancer, died Monday at age 49.

The Associated Press
July 14, 2025 at 7:39PM

Andrea Gibson, a celebrated poet and performance artist who through their verse explored gender identity, politics and their battle with terminal cancer, died Monday at age 49.

Gibson's death was announced on social media by their wife, Megan Falley. Gibson and Falley are featured in the highly anticipated documentary ''Come See Me in the Good Light,'' a favorite at this year's Sundance Film Festival that will air this fall on Apple TV+. The film is directed by Ryan White and includes an original song written by Gibson, Sara Bareilles and Brandi Carlile.

''Andrea Gibson died in their home (in Boulder, Colorado) surrounded by their wife, Meg, four ex-girlfriends, their mother and father, dozens of friends, and their three beloved dogs,'' Monday's announcement reads in part.

Gibson was a native of Maine who moved to Colorado in the late 1990s and had served the past two years as the state's poet laureate. Their books included ''You Better Be Lightning,'' ''Take Me With You'' and Lord of the Butterflies."

''Renowned for inspiring poetry, advocacy for arts in education, and a unique ability to connect with the vast and diverse poetry lovers of Colorado, Andrea was truly one of a kind and will be deeply missed by personal friends as well as all who were touched by their poetry,'' Colorado Governor Jared Polis posted on X.

about the writer

about the writer

HILLEL ITALIE and HANNAH SCHOENBAUM

The Associated Press

More from Nation

See More

Nation

Flames tear through assisted-living facility in Massachusetts, killing 9 and trapping residents

card image

Flames roared through an assisted-living facility in Massachusetts, killing nine people and trapping residents inside, including some who leaned out of windows and screamed for help, authorities said Monday. At least 30 people were hurt.

Nation

How Trump plans to dismantle the Education Department after Supreme Court ruling

Nation

Cuomo stays in NYC mayor's race as an independent after losing Democratic primary to Mamdani