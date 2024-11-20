Minnesota Timberwolves (8-6, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Toronto Raptors (3-12, 13th in the Eastern Conference)
Poeltl and the Raptors take on Edwards and the Timberwolves
Minnesota Timberwolves (8-6, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Toronto Raptors (3-12, 13th in the Eastern Conference)
By The Associated Press
Toronto; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota faces Toronto for a non-conference matchup.
The Raptors have gone 3-4 at home. Toronto is the Eastern Conference leader with 13.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Jakob Poeltl averaging 4.4.
The Timberwolves are 3-4 in road games. Minnesota is 3-2 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 15.4 turnovers per game.
The Raptors average 10.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 fewer make per game than the Timberwolves give up (11.5). The Raptors average 113.9 points per game, 5.6 fewer points than the 119.5 the Raptors give up to opponents.
TOP PERFORMERS: Poeltl is averaging 17.1 points and 11.9 rebounds for the Raptors.
Anthony Edwards is averaging 28.1 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Timberwolves.
LAST 10 GAMES: Raptors: 2-8, averaging 112.1 points, 44.8 rebounds, 28.4 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.3 points per game.
Timberwolves: 6-4, averaging 114.8 points, 39.7 rebounds, 25.2 assists, 9.3 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.9 points.
INJURIES: Raptors: Kelly Olynyk: day to day (back), Bruce Brown: out (knee), Bruno Fernando: day to day (ankle), Immanuel Quickley: out (elbow), Ja'Kobe Walter: day to day (ac joint), Scottie Barnes: out (eye).
Timberwolves: None listed.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
AJ McKee's 21 points helped Milwaukee defeat Portland State 91-74 on Friday night.