NASSAU, Bahamas — Brandin Podziemski had 21 points and 12 rebounds as Santa Clara beat DePaul 69-61 on Friday.
Podziemski also contributed three steals for the Broncos (3-1). Jaden Bediako scored 14 points and added nine rebounds.
The Blue Demons (3-1) were led by Umoja Gibson, who posted 18 points and four assists. Javan Johnson added 14 points, seven rebounds and two steals. Eral Penn had eight points, 11 rebounds, two steals and three blocks.
NEXT UP
Santa Clara next plays Wednesday against Menlo at home, and DePaul will host Texas A&M on Friday.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
