SALT LAKE CITY — Brandin Podziemski scored 19 points and Carlos Stewart added six points in the overtime as Santa Clara knocked off Wyoming 89-85 on Wednesday night.
Podziemski added 10 rebounds for the Broncos (6-2). Stewart scored 19 points while going 6 of 12 from the floor, including 3 for 6 from distance, and 4 for 5 from the line. Parker Braun shot 7 for 12, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with 16 points.
Noah Reynolds led the way for the Cowboys (3-4) with 25 points. Agbonkpolo added 16 points and six rebounds for Wyoming. Jeremiah Oden also put up 14 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
