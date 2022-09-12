The Vikings played a clean game on offense and got after Aaron Rodgers on defense during Sunday's 23-7 win over the Packers at U.S. Bank Stadium. Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer and Jim Souhan discuss what they heard from the locker room and postgame podium, including more on the stifling pass rush, receiver Justin Jefferson's latest big game and improvement from the offensive line.
