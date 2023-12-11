Ben Goessling and Andrew Krammer recap the Vikings' 3-0 win in Las Vegas — the NFL's first such final score since 2007 — and how head coach Kevin O'Connell got the the point of benching Joshua Dobbs for Nick Mullens. Is this Mullens' job for the next week? What happened with Dobbs? How about linebacker Ivan Pace Jr. and this defense?

Listen and subscribe to the Access Vikings podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts |

Previous episodes of the podcast are here.