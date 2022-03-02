The Vikings' new brain trust said a lot in Indianapolis, but what can be gleaned about top storylines from quarterback Kirk Cousins to defensive end Danielle Hunter? Andrew Krammer sits down with Purple Insider's Matthew Coller in a corner of the Indiana Convention Center to discuss.

