The Vikings' new brain trust said a lot in Indianapolis, but what can be gleaned about top storylines from quarterback Kirk Cousins to defensive end Danielle Hunter? Andrew Krammer sits down with Purple Insider's Matthew Coller in a corner of the Indiana Convention Center to discuss.
If the podcast player does not display on your device, tap here.
Listen and subscribe to the Access Vikings podcast:
