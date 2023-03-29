Ben Goessling joins Andrew Krammer and Michael Rand from the NFL league meetings in Phoenix, where Vikings owner Mark Wilf and head coach Kevin O'Connell met with reporters. They discuss a roster in flux, the statuses of Za'Darius Smith and Dalvin Cook, the outlook at quarterback, and more.
Vikings
Podcast: Vikings roster in flux as Wilf, O'Connell talk from meetings
Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer and Michael Rand discuss a Vikings roster that remains in flux, the outlook at quarterback, and more on this episode.
Vikings
O'Connell fondly remembers weekly meetings with Vikings legend
Coach Kevin O'Connell talked with former coach Bud Grant most Thursdays during his first season with the team.
Wild
Wild's battle for Central Division title appears headed to the wire
The Wild are 15-1-4 in their past 20 games to challenge Dallas and Colorado for first place.
Sports
Who was uphill? Gwyneth Paltrow trial spotlights skier code
Skiers have likely noticed signs at mountain resorts across the country saying, ''Know the code.'' They refer to universal rules of conduct that apply to people who partake in inherently risky snow sports that involve navigating down crowded slopes, often at high speeds.
Wild
Defending Stanley Cup champ Avs surging as Wild hit Mile High City
Mikko Rantanen is nearing 50 goals for Colorado and teammate Nathan MacKinnon is on a scoring tear.