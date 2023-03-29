Ben Goessling joins Andrew Krammer and Michael Rand from the NFL league meetings in Phoenix, where Vikings owner Mark Wilf and head coach Kevin O'Connell met with reporters. They discuss a roster in flux, the statuses of Za'Darius Smith and Dalvin Cook, the outlook at quarterback, and more.

