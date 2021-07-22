Vikings training camp begins next week with no shortage in intrigue as Mike Zimmer oversees a retooled defense in his eighth season. Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer and Michael Rand also answer your Twitter questions about the NFC pecking order, Aaron Rodgers drama, and more on the latest Access Vikings podcast.
If the podcast player does not display on your device, tap here.
Listen and subscribe to the Access Vikings podcast:
Access Vikings
Podcast: Vikings' retooled defense tops list of camp storylines
Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer and Michael Rand discuss the top Vikings storylines ahead of training camp, led by Mike Zimmer's retooled defense.
