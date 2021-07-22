Vikings training camp begins next week with no shortage in intrigue as Mike Zimmer oversees a retooled defense in his eighth season. Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer and Michael Rand also answer your Twitter questions about the NFC pecking order, Aaron Rodgers drama, and more on the latest Access Vikings podcast.

