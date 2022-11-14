Tap the bookmark to save this article.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Bills quarterback Josh Allen's elbow looked just fine. The Vikings won, 33-30 in overtime, anyway. Ben Goessling and Andrew Krammer discuss a crazy victory that had players ranking it among their most hard-fought wins, and answered questions about whether these Vikings are contenders.

