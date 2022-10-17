The Dolphins had quarterback turmoil from Skylar Thompson to Teddy Bridgewater. The Vikings offense just had turmoil. Ben Goessling joins Andrew Krammer from Miami, where the Vikings escaped again with a 24-16 win against a banged-up Dolphins team that collapsed under the weight of six sacks and three turnovers.

